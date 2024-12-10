IU Citizen Opioid Responders Program expands to more counties

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University is offering a free, online course to teach people how to respond to an opioid overdose.

IU’s Citizen Opioid Responders program, offered online and on five IU campuses, teachers how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer naloxone.

“We still have thousands of Hoosiers dying of opioid-involved overdoses, and nationally, there are tens of thousands of people dying annually,” Cris Henderson, a research associate for Prevention Insights, said in a press release.

Clark County’s health officer, Dr. Eric Yazel, said the program helped his community, “This is a prime example of what a university and local community partnership can look like.”

Clark County reported 58 overdose deaths in 2023, a 22% drop since 2022, and is expecting to see a significant reduction this year.

The online course is open to anyone, and the program – which gives out free naloxone – can be found at campuses in Bloomington, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Southeast – and also in Clark, Dearborn, Floyd, and Monroe counties.