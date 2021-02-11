Indiana unveils next phases of vaccine eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials revealed Wednesday the next groups of Hoosiers who will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Once they get the vaccine, it will address the groups connected to 98% of Hoosier deaths because of COVID-19. Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 52 more Hoosier deaths from the coronavirus, for a total of 11,578.

No one is sure when the vaccinations will happen for Hoosiers age 60 to 64, the next group to be eligible once vaccine supplies are available.

But for the first time, officials said Wednesday, the group that follows will include age 50 and older as well as Hoosiers with higher-risk factors.

Kanneitha McGruder has sickle cell disease. Beyond age, sickle cell disease is 1 of 5 risk factors that are taking priority in the next phase of eligibility. She said Wednesday she is happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel awaiting vaccination. “They definitely warn us to be more careful,” McGruder said.

McGruder lost her brother in 2018 to the inherited disease that affects the the distribution of oxygen throughout the body. According to data, McGruder is anywhere from 4 to 10 times more likely to die if she gets the coronavirus.

“I would say I’m more cautious. I’m not more scared,” McGruder said. “My faith definitely keeps me grounded, and that’s what also helps me keep going.”

She will get vaccinated when she can. “Any way that I can protect myself and my friends and my family, I am more than willing to do that. I just don’t want to see us go through that.”

Currently, Hoosiers 65 and older can sign up to be vaccinated. After Hoosiers in their 60s are allowed to sign up, those in their 50s will be next along of people of any age with five conditions: Hoosiers on dialysis or battling active lung or blood cancers; major organ transplant recipients; Hoosiers with sickle cell disease; and Hoosiers with Down syndrome. Health officials said Wednesday when considering all risk factors for death and hospitalizations, these are the next highest groups after those 60 and up.

“We know that these categories don’t include all Hoosiers who have conditions that could put them at greater risk because of COVID,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health. “But, we’re working to expand to those most at risk as quickly as our vaccine supplies allow us to do so.”

But, no one knows when. One can understand why when you compare the 430,000 Hoosiers between 60 and 64, the 850,000 in their 50s, and the 51,000 with higher risk factors to the current weekly supply of 100,000 shots of vaccine, many which are now needed as second doses.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday, “It’s kind of a race. We’re trying to get as much vaccine as we can into the arms of those individuals that we know are going to have the most adverse reaction to getting sick with COVID-19.”

One more statistic to consider: Hoosiers in their 50s are 30 times more like to die of COVID-19 than those in their 20s.

