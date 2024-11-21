Indiana Military Family Relief Fund offers holiday financial aid to veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state government program will give qualifying Indiana veteran families $200 for food and $300 per dependent for essential expenses as part of a holiday effort in its fourth year.

Indiana veteran families can apply online through 4 p.m. Dec. 13 for the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ Indiana Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program.

Joe DeVito, outreach director for Veterans Affairs, said in a statement that the program, now in its fourth year, has helped 500 veteran families.

Operation Holiday only helps Indiana veteran families “experiencing financial difficulty.” Added details for recipients, the application, and more information can be found in a flyer from Veterans Affairs.

Veterans with questions can also call (317) 232-3910.