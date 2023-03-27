Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Walmart location to permanently close, lay off 261 workers

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Walmart has notified the state of Indiana and South Bend Mayor James Mueller that it plans to permanently close its South Bend location at 3701 Portage Road, which is on the northwest side of the city.

The closure will affect 261 workers and the store will close its doors on April 23.

Walmart will provide a paid job search for all affected employees. Those who do not secure employment by June 30 will be terminated.

Employees were notified on March 21. No reason was given for the closure in the letter to the state.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mavericks end 4-game skid vs. Pacers to stay in playoff hunt
Indiana Pacers /
Unidentified man killed after crash in Clark County
Indiana News /
1 of 3 found hurt after March 2022 shooting dies; case ruled homicide
Crime Watch 8 /
FedEx moving maintenance operations to Indianapolis, ending work in Los Angeles
Business /