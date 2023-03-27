Search
Indiana Walmart location to permanently close, layoff 261 workers

by: Jason Ronimous
SOUTH BEND Ind. (WISH)– Walmart has notified the state of Indiana and South Bend mayor James Mueller that it plans to permanently close its South Bend location at 3701 Portage Road, which is on the northwest side of the city.

The closure will affect 261 workers and the store will close its doors on April 23.

Walmart will provide a paid job search for all affected employees. Those who do not secure employment by June 30 will be terminated.

Employees were notified on March 21. No reason was given for the closure in the letter to the state.

