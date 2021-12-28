Indiana News

Indiana warns of scam involving campsites at state parks, forests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State officials are warning of what they call a potential scam duping Hoosiers who are booking campsites at state parks and forests.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking people subjected to the scam to call conservation officers.

In the scam, a third party fraudulently advertises and rents campsites to Hoosiers who, upon arrival, find the site they paid for not available, the DNR said in a news release issued Tuesday. Instances of the scam could date back to July.

State properties of interest include Trine State Recreation Area near Fremont, Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell, Morgan-Monroe State Forest near Martinsville, Greene Sullivan State Forest near Linton, and McCormick’s Creek State Park near Spencer.

People subjected to the scam are asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Hoosiers can only make reservations for Natural Resources properties via the official state website at Camp.IN.gov or a reservation line at 866-622-6746.