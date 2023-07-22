Indiana water utilities don’t fare well in J.D. Powers analysis

(WISH) — Households in Indiana cities and towns often don’t have a choice but to turn on a faucet for water, but an analysis shows Hoosier utilities’ customers have shared some serious concerns about the quality of the product.

A J.D. Powers’ Utilities Intelligence Report released June 29 looked at feedback from water utilities’ customers in regard to quality and reliability; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

Indiana ranked 41st among U.S. states. Neighboring Kentucky ranked No. 1 in an near-tie with Washington state. Alabama was at the bottom of the water barrel.

The analysis said, “Even with the help of filters from the likes of Britta and ZeroWater, customers must know that their utility is working for them to provide as pure of a water supply as they can, while offering clear communication, billing, and reliable overall service. There are plenty of states that are achieving those standards, but some remain woefully behind.”