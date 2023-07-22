Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana water utilities don’t fare well in J.D. Powers analysis

(WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Households in Indiana cities and towns often don’t have a choice but to turn on a faucet for water, but an analysis shows Hoosier utilities’ customers have shared some serious concerns about the quality of the product.

A J.D. Powers’ Utilities Intelligence Report released June 29 looked at feedback from water utilities’ customers in regard to quality and reliability; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

Indiana ranked 41st among U.S. states. Neighboring Kentucky ranked No. 1 in an near-tie with Washington state. Alabama was at the bottom of the water barrel.

The analysis said, “Even with the help of filters from the likes of Britta and ZeroWater, customers must know that their utility is working for them to provide as pure of a water supply as they can, while offering clear communication, billing, and reliable overall service. There are plenty of states that are achieving those standards, but some remain woefully behind.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hoosier about to enter Baseball...
Sports /
What Hoosier household income qualifies...
Indiana News /
Indiana town listed in ’15...
Local News /
‘The Bob & Tom Show’...
Local News /
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans...
National News /
‘Cops Cycling for Survivors’ ride...
Indiana News /
Mega Millions jackpot grows to...
National News /
Noblesville car dealership revving kids...
Local News /