Indiana will start accepting state tax returns on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday.
The department encourages taxpayers not to file their state tax returns before Monday or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. The agency says that trying to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive.
The department also encourages taxpayers to use electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of processing returns and refunds.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start accepting filings for 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in concert with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Customers will have until Monday, Apr. 18, 2022, to file both their state and federal 2021 tax returns and pay any taxes owed.
“DOR encourages customers not to file their state tax returns prior to Jan. 24 or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. Attempting to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive. For more information on what documents are needed to file an individual income tax return, visit dor.in.gov.
“DOR also encourages customers to utilize electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of return and refund processing.
“Eligible taxpayers may be able to file their federal and state taxes for free through the INfreefile program. Participating vendors and eligibility requirements are available at freefile.dor.in.gov. Additional information on individual income tax filing including FAQs, tips and resources for free and low-cost tax preparation help are available at dor.in.gov/individual-income-taxes.
“Customers who call DOR for assistance can expect longer than normal wait times. DOR says that the answer to most common tax questions can be found online through dor.in.gov. Customers who wish to contact DOR directly should use the secure messaging portal in the new Indiana Taxpayer Information Management Engine (INTIME) at intime.dor.in.gov for the most efficient service. INTIME registration takes just a few minutes for most users.”Indiana Department of Revenue news release issued Jan. 20, 2022