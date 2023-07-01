Search
Indiana woman dies at Utah campground at national park

An undated view of Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park. (Provided Photo/National Park Service)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MOAB, Utah (WISH) — An Indiana woman died Wednesday at a campground in southeastern Utah, the National Park Service says.

The 61-year-old woman was not publicly identified. The park service did not say where in Indiana that the woman resided.

Park rangers and local authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive female Wednesday in Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park. The campground in the northern part of the park has 12 sites.

The park, which contain canyons and buttes formed from the Colorado River and its tributaries, is about a 4-hour drive north of Salt Lake City.

The National Park Service has not released information about the woman’s cause of death, but reports her family was notified.

