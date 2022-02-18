Indiana News

Indiana woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over boyfriend

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Thursday’s sentencing comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

During the trial, prosecutors said that 25-year-old Terrondy Jones of Hammond was walking in East Chicago when Rice pulled up along side of him. The two started to argue before Rice slammed into and dragged Jones with her car.