Indiana woman killed in Arizona tour bus crash

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
by: WISH Staff Reports and Associated Press
PHOENIX (WISH/AP) — An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal tour bus crash in Arizona.

53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges of Booneville was pronounced dead on the scene of the Jan. 22. crash.

The tour bus was headed to the Grand Canyon from Las Vegas when it rolled over in northwestern Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified Voges in a Facebook post on Monday.

There were 48 people on the bus, including the driver, authorities said on Friday.

More than 40 people were hospitalized. Three patients transported in critical condition are now listed as stable.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

