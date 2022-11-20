Indiana News

Indiana Woman sentenced to prison for Federal fraud crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft.

According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 19, 2020, Wells wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a bank in Mount Hope by presenting a stolen driver’s license. Wells admitted to obtaining the stolen license and checkbook on or some time prior to October 19, 2020.

Wells cashed three additional checks totaling $7,400 from the stolen checkbook on October 19, 2020. Wells used the same stolen driver’s license to cash the stolen checks at banks in Beaver and Beckley, and a different stolen driver’s license to cash the third stolen check at a Montgomery bank.

Wells further admitted to several unsuccessful attempts at fraud. On October 20, 2020, Wells attempted to cash a $2,650 check from the stolen checkbook at a Charleston bank while using one of the stolen driver’s licenses. On November 23, 2020, Wells attempted to cash a $2,300 stolen check at a Beckley bank, and then attempted to withdraw $2,500 by presenting a stolen driver’s license at a Summersville bank. Each of these attempts was unsuccessful.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.