Indiana woman takes plea deal for involvement in Capitol siege

(WISH) — An Indiana woman on Monday entered a plea agreement in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the United States Capitol.

Dona Sue Bissey pleaded guilty to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors recommended probation and 40 hours community service, according to court filings.

Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of the Bloomfield area, were charged in February with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to federal court documents, both Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd posted on Facebook that they were inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, with Morgan-Lloyd posting that it was the “best day ever” and Bissey posting it was “the most exciting day of my life.”

Morgan-Lloyd also entered a guilty plea and was the first person to be sentenced on charges from the Capitol riot.

In a written statement to the court, Morgan-Lloyd said she didn’t damage anything but apologizes for that day. Court records show Morgan-Lloyd agreed to plead guilty to a single count during a federal court hearing. Prosecutors agreed to a sentence of probation, 40 hours of community service, and $500 restitution.

Morgan-Lloyd also wrote, “I felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent. This is not the way to prove any point. At first it didn’t dawn on me, but later I realized that if every person like me, who wasn’t violent, was removed from that crowd, the ones who were violent may have lost the nerve to do what they did. For that I am sorry and take responsibility. It was never my intent to help empower people to act violently.”

Jon Schaffer, a guitarist from Columbus, pleaded guilty in April, and agreed to cooperate with investigators. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Bissey’s sentencing is set for Oct. 12.