Statehouse event spotlights young innovators and entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, more than 100 students, educators, and policymakers from across Indiana gathered at the Indiana Statehouse for the official launch of the Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Caucus.

This event is designed to empower young innovators by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and skills needed to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs and leaders, shaping the future of Indiana’s economy.

Among the inspiring young leaders attending is Izzy Brennan, a 21-year-old entrepreneur who began his journey at just 12 years old.

Brennan, now working on AI technology for talent acquisition, came to Indiana University with an ambitious idea but little experience. “I had never built AI or hired anyone,” he admits. “But IU saw potential in me and rallied around my vision.”

Through the Innovate Within program, Brennan received critical support, including mentorship, resources, and even her first venture check. Today, he’s part of a growing community of young innovators benefiting from Indiana’s investment in entrepreneurship.

Representative Carey Hamilton, a key advocate for the caucus, emphasized the importance of empowering educators with the tools to inspire and nurture young entrepreneurs.

“This caucus is about making sure that every student, no matter where they live, has access to the resources that will spark innovation,” Hamilton said. “It’s two years in the making and aims to build our innovation economy from the ground up.”

The Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Caucus event is part of a broader initiative to provide students with the mindset and skills necessary to lead Indiana into a prosperous, innovative future.

