Indianapolis driver dies in crash in I-69 construction zone

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis driver died Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving swerved for stopped traffic in an I-69 construction zone and her car hit a semitractor-trailer, Indiana State Police say.

Mia Stevens, 22, died in the crash that happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on I-69 at the DeKalb County Road 11A interchange. That’s about a half-hour drive north of downtown Fort Wayne in northern Indiana.

A passenger in the 2008 Ford Edge that Stevens was driving, Meghan Houston, 22, of Indianapolis, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

A state police news release says the northbound stretch of interstate in that area has a lane closure for bridge work being done north of the interchange. Traffic was stopped in both lanes at the time due to the construction and merging traffic.

Before the crash, investigators think, the car Stevens was driving swerved abruptly from the passing lane toward the driving lane to avoid a collision. That’s when the driver’s side of the car struck the rear of a 2024 Volvo semitractor-trailer stopped in the driving lane.

“It is estimated that Stevens’s vehicle was traveling at highway speed at the time of the collision,” the release said.

The semi driver, Ruslan Velhan, 44, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was not injured.

For about three hours during the police investigation and crash cleanup, northbound lanes of I-69 were shut down in southern DeKalb County.

The release added, “At this time, investigators are unsure whether this crash was merely an incident of driver inattention, or if there were other contributing factors at play, such as driver impairment or distracted driving behavior. Regardless, the Indiana State Police must remind all motorists to use extreme caution when entering and negotiating through all roadway construction zones. Please pay close attention to posted signage warning of the ‘work zone ahead,’ reduce vehicle speeds, and always expect the unexpected.”