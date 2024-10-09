Indianapolis Foundation unveils five-year strategic plan to address racial equity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Foundation has launched its five-year strategic plan called “The Equity Imperative 2030,” aimed at tackling racial equity and addressing disparities in housing, healthcare, workforce development, and environmental justice for underrepresented communities in Marion County.

The foundation’s president, Lorenzo Esters, joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss the goals of the initiative. The initiative comes as Indianapolis and Marion County have shifted to a majority non-white population, following growth in Black, Latino, and immigrant communities in 2023.

“We live in an evolving city,” Esters said. “Indianapolis has become a non-white majority city, and while there’s a lot of economic vitality, the challenge is that these opportunities are not broadly shared across the city.”

The foundation’s overarching mission is to expand access to opportunity for all, with a focus on racial equity in housing, economic access, health outcomes, and the environment.

Breaking down the plan

Esters highlighted alarming disparities across several sectors in the city, noting that Black residents are disproportionately affected by homelessness and health disparities.

According to the latest point-in-time count conducted in January, 1,701 homeless individuals were recorded in Indianapolis, with 330 unsheltered people living in cars or on the streets. A significant portion of the unsheltered population is Black.

The Equity Imperative 2030 will focus on four key areas: housing equity, economic equity, health equity, and environmental equity.

“We’ve decided that it’s imperative to address these issues because they are all interconnected,” Esters said. “For example, to address homelessness, we also need to address the fact that many people in Indianapolis are not earning a livable wage.”

Long-term vision

When asked how the foundation plans to spread out its goals over the next five years, Esters emphasized that solving these problems will take a collaborative effort. The foundation’s approach combines grantmaking with community leadership, working alongside local nonprofits and businesses to maximize the impact of their efforts.

“Community leadership is the recognition that we cannot do this work alone. We can’t grant our way through these issues,” Esters said. “How do we work in collaboration with other nonprofits, and how do we engage businesses in a co-investment strategy to help address these problems?”

Addressing skepticism

Esters also addressed skepticism from those who may believe a strategic plan isn’t necessary for a majority non-white city.

“I don’t think the community is thriving in all aspects,” he said. “A thriving community means that individuals feel a sense of belonging, that they feel valued, and that they have the infrastructure and support to not just survive, but to thrive. We know there are areas of Indianapolis that do not have that.”

The Indianapolis Foundation plans to prioritize areas where disparities in workforce outcomes and homelessness are most prevalent.

The Equity Imperative 2030 will be implemented over the next five years, and the foundation hopes to see measurable progress in closing the equity gap in Marion County.

For more information on the Equity Imperative 2030 strategic plan, click here.