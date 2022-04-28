Indiana News

Indianapolis man dies after crashing SUV into a deputy vehicle

TROY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a driver with a Spencer County Deputy resulted in death, state police say.

Troopers say Phillip Brown Jr., 61, of Indianapolis, was driving a Honda SUV eastbound on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. That is along the Ohio River.

For unknown reasons, the Honda drove off the roadway into the path of Spencer County Deputy Ronald Wayne Harper Jr. in the westbound lane. Harper was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer.

Harper was taken to Owensboro Hospital, then flown to a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital for further treatment. Investigators say the deputy did not face life threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harper was injured in the crash, but state police provided no information on the severity of his injuries.