Indianapolis man found dead at Monroe Lake

(Photo Provided/ Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
by: Amani Gates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monroe County police issued a search for an Indianapolis man after he went missing Sunday. Today at 2:44 p.m. his body was found 20 feet of water near where he was last seen.

Sunday afternoon, 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura went boating with his friends when he disappeared beneath the surface of the water.

According to police, Mora-Segura was wearing some sort of flotation device but slipped out of it when he entered the water.

Officers began the search for Mora-Segura until it got dark and resumed this morning where they later found his body, according to a press release.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

