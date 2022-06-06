Indiana News

Indiana’s average gas price hits new record high Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fifth day in a row, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Indiana hit a new record high, according to data from GasBuddy.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the statewide average was $4.99 per gallon. That’s almost one cent higher than Saturday’s high price, nearly 41 cents more than one week ago, almost 80 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.92 more than in 2021, according to figures from GasBuddy.

The average in Marion County on Sunday night was $4.90, but some stations in the area of 38th Street and North High School Road on Indy’s west side had gas for as much as $5.19.

Of Indiana’s 92 counties, Porter County had the highest average, $5.50. Neighboring Lake County had the second-highest average, $5.42, and LaPorte County was at $5.33.

Indiana drivers currently pay two gas taxes: a 7% state sales tax and a tax directed to infrastructure projects. The road projects tax is set to increase by a penny to 33 cents per gallon in July.

The national average at 8:30 p.m. Sunday was $4.84. That’s more than 20 cents higher than one week ago and nearly 60 cents more than a month ago.

Experts say there are various reasons for high gas prices, including high demand, short supply, and the war in Ukraine.