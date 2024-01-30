Indiana’s favorite Super Bowl snacks revealed, new study shows
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study by Gambling.com has revealed America’s favorite snacks for the Super Bowl, with Indiana included.
Gambling.com collected data from Google Trends for the top vote in each state, allowing them to rank the most popular snacks and dips.
The study on its website shows Indiana’s top 10 favorite snack foods, which are:
- BBQ Ribs
- Popcorn
- Chicken Wings
- Burgers
- Chips n Dips
- Tater Tots
- Cookies
- Chili
- Fries
- Pizza Slices
Indiana also has a favorite choice of Dips for their food, in descending order:
- Pizza Dip
- Ranch Dressing
- Salsa
- Buffalo Chicken
- Queso
- Guacamole
- French Onion
- Bean Dip
- Hummus
- 7-layer Dip
The BBQ Ribs got an average Google Trends Score of 98, with Pizza Dips scoring 77. The number one favored snack nationally, with nine states favoring it, is chicken wings. The No. 1 dip nationally, favored in 14 states, is none other than Ranch.