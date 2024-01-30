Search
Indiana’s favorite Super Bowl snacks revealed, new study shows

WASHINGTON, DC-JANUARY 24 2019: Super bowl party recipes; Sweet onion and chive dip, La Brea Tar pit chicken wings, and seafood chowder photographed for Voraciously at The Washington Post via Getty Images in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study by Gambling.com has revealed America’s favorite snacks for the Super Bowl, with Indiana included.

Gambling.com collected data from Google Trends for the top vote in each state, allowing them to rank the most popular snacks and dips.

The study on its website shows Indiana’s top 10 favorite snack foods, which are:

  1. BBQ Ribs
  2. Popcorn
  3. Chicken Wings
  4. Burgers
  5. Chips n Dips
  6. Tater Tots
  7. Cookies
  8. Chili
  9. Fries
  10. Pizza Slices

Indiana also has a favorite choice of Dips for their food, in descending order:

  1. Pizza Dip
  2. Ranch Dressing
  3. Salsa
  4. Buffalo Chicken
  5. Queso
  6. Guacamole
  7. French Onion
  8. Bean Dip
  9. Hummus
  10. 7-layer Dip

The BBQ Ribs got an average Google Trends Score of 98, with Pizza Dips scoring 77. The number one favored snack nationally, with nine states favoring it, is chicken wings. The No. 1 dip nationally, favored in 14 states, is none other than Ranch.

