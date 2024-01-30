Indiana’s favorite Super Bowl snacks revealed, new study shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study by Gambling.com has revealed America’s favorite snacks for the Super Bowl, with Indiana included.

Gambling.com collected data from Google Trends for the top vote in each state, allowing them to rank the most popular snacks and dips.

The study on its website shows Indiana’s top 10 favorite snack foods, which are:

BBQ Ribs Popcorn Chicken Wings Burgers Chips n Dips Tater Tots Cookies Chili Fries Pizza Slices

Indiana also has a favorite choice of Dips for their food, in descending order:

Pizza Dip Ranch Dressing Salsa Buffalo Chicken Queso Guacamole French Onion Bean Dip Hummus 7-layer Dip

The BBQ Ribs got an average Google Trends Score of 98, with Pizza Dips scoring 77. The number one favored snack nationally, with nine states favoring it, is chicken wings. The No. 1 dip nationally, favored in 14 states, is none other than Ranch.