Indiana’s rank as a growth state is declining, index finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana was the No. 27 growth state in the United States during 2023, backsliding 13 spots from its 2022 ranking in the U-Haul’s Growth Index.

The index released Tuesday analyzed one-way customer moves in 2023.

One-way U-Haul customers arriving in Indiana in 2023 fell 4% over the 2022 total. At the same time, departures fell almost 3% as overall moving traffic slowed.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Indiana accounted for 50% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the Hoosier state.

Indiana’s top growth city is Noblesville. Other notable net-gain markets include Kokomo, Jeffersonville, Bloomington, Lafayette, Elkhart, Plainfield and Whitestown. Carmel, South Bend, Greenwood and Columbus were among the break-even markets.

The U-Haul Growth Index was compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers and U-Box moving containers arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data was compiled from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul customer transactions that happened annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee accounted for the top five growth states.

California ranked 50th for the fourth year in a row with the largest net loss of one-way U-Haul customers.

2023 U-Haul Growth States

States rank for 2023 and their 2022 ranks in parentheses.