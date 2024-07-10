INDOT hopes for 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation on Tuesday night had its second of four hearings on its plan to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network.

The second hearing was at the Global Village Welcome Center event hall on Lafayette Road.

INDOT says the project is funded through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Leaders say the goal in Indiana is to have at least 500,000 electric charging stations by 2030.

On Tuesday night, Indianapolis residents got a chance to ask questions about the project.

George McCue, director of the zero emissions vehicles program for INDOT, said, “We’re really trying to look toward the future and future proof and have that build to support current EV owners and also give people who are looking and considering EVs in the future to have that opportunity to charge on their road trips.”

The next hearing will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Hingst Hall on the campus of Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, 1815 E Morgan St., Kokomo.

The final hearing will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 16 at the Green Activities Center on the campus of Vincennes University, 120 W. Harrison St., Vincennes.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.