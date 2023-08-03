INDOT invests $600 million into rest stops and welcome centers over ten years

An image shows the design of the reconstructed Clear Creek Welcome Center near West Terre Haute, Indiana. (Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has allocated an estimated $600 million investment over the next ten years to update the welcome centers and rest stops in Indiana.

INDOT says the main goal of the investment is to the welcome centers in Indiana a go-to destination for travelers.

There are two welcome centers underway. The Clear Creek project will cost an estimated $53.5 million, and the Black River welcome center comes in at $39.9 million.

“A big reason behind this overhaul and these upgrades in safety,” Natalie Garrett, the INDOT strategic communication director, said. “We want people to have a safe place they can stop as they are traveling.”

The Clear Creek welcome center is on I-70 eastbound near Terre Haute, while the Black River welcome center is on I-64 eastbound near Poseyville.

“Some of these facilities will have interactive exhibits involved on the inside,” Garrett said. “Some walking paths and recreation facilities will be constructed.”

“The Clear Creek welcome center near Terre Haute is kinda racing-inspired. There will be an exhibit relating to Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Garrett said. “Another example is the Black River welcome center down in southwest Indiana in Posey County. (It’s) inspired by Lincoln’s Boyhood Home.”

The overhaul will add 1,100 additional truck parking spaces across the state.

“They are held to certain requirements that they have to stop so often, with hour limitations,” Garrett said. “Also giving them a safe place to stop, rest, recharge.”

Some of the rest stops will have additional amenities for truck drivers. “Some private restroom facilities with showers will be an added bonus,” Garrett said.

Rest areas and welcome centers are regulated by the federal highway administration, and because federal funding comes from that agency, commercialization of rest areas is not allowed.

Both the north and southbound truck parking facilities in Lebanon and the Clear Creek and Black River welcome centers closed in June of this year, but the reopening date hasn’t been set.

The Kankakee southbound welcome center and northbound truck parking facility will reopen this fall.