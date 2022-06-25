Indiana News

Indy kayaker found dead in private pond, police investigate

HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was found dead in a private pond.

Officers responded to a report of a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced. They received this report at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton.

Braulio Bustamante, 45, of Indianapolis, was recovered from the water and brought to shore before officers arrived according to a statement.

Lifesaving aid was provided but unfortunately unsuccessful. Bustamante was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.