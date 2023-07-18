Infant left in Kokomo Safe Haven Baby Box

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A baby was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Kokomo fire station on Monday.

The baby, a girl, was surrendered by her mother and is the fifth baby to be surrendered in Indiana this year. Overall, there have been 12 babies in the nation surrendered at a Baby Box this year.

“The Mother lovingly made the decision to make sure her daughter was safe and given excellent

medical care by the Kokomo Firefighters and St Vincent/Ascension Paramedics,” Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said in a Monday release. “Although these are hard choices to make, we applaud the mother for giving her daughter the chance at life through an anonymous, safe and legal option.”

Indiana leads the nation with 103 Baby Boxes in the state and a record number of babies have been surrendered across the nation this year, the release said.

The Kokomo Fire Department installed its Baby Box in June 2020.