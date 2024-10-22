Autopsy scheduled for inmate who died in Allen County jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — State investigators are trying to determine how an inmate died in an Indiana jail on Monday morning.

The Indiana State Police said in a news release that 25-year-old Jose Velazquez Trejo of Fort Wayne was found unresponsive in an Allen County Jail cell just before 8 a.m. Medics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

The state police said that Trejo had been suffering from what was believed to be withdrawal symptoms from drugs he used before he was arrested Friday on warrants out of LaGrange and Noble counties. The jail nurse checked on Trejo about 40 minutes before he was found and was preparing to transport him to a local hospital for treatment, the state police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.