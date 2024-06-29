Inmate found dead at Wayne County jail; Indiana State Police investigating

The logo for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. A 36-year-old inmate was found dead at the Wayne County jail on June 28, 2024. (Provided Image/Wayne County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate was found dead early Friday morning at the Wayne County jail, Indiana State Police announced.

The inmate was identified as 36-year-old Andrew Taylor.

State police say Taylor was found sometime before 5 a.m. Friday. Jail staff discovered him unresponsive, and despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are working with the Wayne County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to learn what led to the incident. They did not say what Taylor’s cause of death was, but said no foul play was suspected.

Taylor’s family was notified, police say.