Inmate found dead in northwest Indiana jail

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate was found dead Thursday night in the Porter County jail, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

He was not publicly identified in a news release from Detective Sgt. Nathan Graf of the sheriff’s office.

The inmate was found about 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

No further information was being shared Friday afternoon, Graf says.

Online information shows the jail opened in 2002 with bunks for 449 inmates.

Porter County has more than 175,000 residents adding about 2,000 people since 2020. The county along Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana is home to Indiana Dunes National Park.