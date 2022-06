Indiana News

Inmate found unresponsive, Fayette County Community Corrections

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

CONNERSIVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Saturday morning the Indiana State Police were called to assist in a death investigation of an inmate housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections, police say.

Billy Burdge, 40, from Connersville was found unresponsive in his bunk by the Fayette County correctional staff, according to ISP.

Brudge was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

His toxicology and autopsy reports are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.