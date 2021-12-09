Indiana News

Inside INdiana Business: 2021 Indiana economic development

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to partner with Inside INdiana Business and the IBJ to bring you the best business coverage in the state.

Gerry Dick, the host of Inside INdiana Business, was on Daybreak Thursday.

The Indiana economy has seen its ups and downs during the pandemic, but 2021 saw some big economic deals.

General Motors revealed plans to invest than $50 million into its Bedford plant to produce electric vehicle components.

Also, a Purdue University start-up, On Target Laboratories, announced a had major medical advancement.

