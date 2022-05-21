Indiana News

Interstate 70, single vehicle accident claims the life of 1

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police of Putnamville Post responded to the area of Interstate 70 eastbound near the two-mile marker to investigate a single vehicle crash that killed a person Monday evening police say.

According to police, a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the two-mile marker. For an undetermined reason, the pickup truck left the roadway and ran off the southside of Interstate 70 striking a tree and coming to an abrupt stop.

The impact from the accident caused the death of the driver, police say.

According to police, there were no passengers in the pickup truck.

ISP does not have identification of the driver.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation.