Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Vanderburgh County Jail

A patch for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Investigation was launched Monday following the discovery of an inmate unresponsive in his cell at Vanderburgh County Jail.

A confinement officer to Housing Unit B1 at Vanderburgh County Jail observed an inmate in “distress” and found him unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff responded and deployed an Automated External Defibrillator, and officers began CPR.

The inmate, identified as a 61-year-old man, was pronounced deceased by medics.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the jail. Police say that even though foul play is not suspected, an outside agency will investigate the death.

Police said in a news release that the inmate had underlying health issues for which he was receiving care. The coroner’s officer will provide further updates regarding the identification of the inmate as well as the cause of death.