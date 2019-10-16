Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A death investigation is currently underway after skeletal remains were found in a heavily wooded area in Dearborn County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said that on Sunday, Oct. 13, they received a call about possible human remains in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

After the initial call, ISP and a forensic anthropologist team from the University of Indianapolis searched the area on October 14 and 15. They found additional remains belonging to the same individual.

Investigators, through the use of dental records, were able to identify the remains as that of Josh Batchelor.

Police said Batchelor had been the subject of a missing person case and was last seen in May of 2017.

Officers are investigating Batchelor’s death.