Indiana News

Investigators: Fire that killed 2 children in Brazil believed to be caused by electrical issue

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A mobile home fire that killed two young children in Brazil on Wednesday evening is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says that the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office preliminarily determined the cause to be electrical, possibly from a power strip. Foul play is not suspected.

The fire killed 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine. Their deaths were due to smoke inhalation.

Deputies say the children’s father was at work and their mother was across the street with a neighbor.

“By the time that she became aware of the fire, she was unable to enter the home or retrieve her children,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in Northview Country Estates at 3805 W. State Road 340. Callers described the home as “fully engulfed.”

Deputies and firefighters attempted to rescue the children, but the fire was too intense.

No arrests have been made in the case.