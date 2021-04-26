Indiana News

Investigators say teen shot, killed 2 before turning gun on himself in Greene County

OWENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a teenage boy shot and killed two people before turning the gun on himself.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police were called to a residence in Owensburg just before 5:30 p.m. on April 16.

GCSO says a 14-year-old boy had spent the night with his cousin, 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Mason George, at George’s residence.

Investigators have determined that the teen used George’s handgun to shoot George, then Bixler, then himself. An autopsy revealed each had been shot in the head once.

The bodies were discovered by Bixler’s mother, who alerted law enforcement.

Greene County officials say they’ve learned that the teen had “mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself,” according to a release.

No criminal charges will be filed, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.