Investigators seek arson suspect after Vincennes apartment fire

Vincennes apartment building (Provided Photo/IDHS)
by: Kyla Russell
VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for the man that started a Vincennes apartment fire Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Around 11:30 p.m., Vincennes Fire and Police were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street on the north west side of the city, on reports of an apartment fire.

A witness told investigators they saw a man enter the apartment, set several fires and then leave the building. Investigators say the same person may have been outside the apartment earlier that day.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.