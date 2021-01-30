ISDH: 2,389 new COVID-19 cases; 43 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday issued new COVID-19 information for the state.

ISDH says 2,389 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded from June 16 to Jan. 29.

A total of 624,959 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 43 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Dec. 23 to Jan. 29.

A total of 9,592 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 375 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 17.2%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 8.6%.

There are currently 1,648 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,976,408 tests have been administered to 2,949,445 individuals.

Additionally, as of Friday, 15,890 Hoosiers received their first dose of the vaccine within the last 24 hours while 5,267 have been fully vaccinated in the last day.

As of Saturday, A total of 551,527 Hoosiers have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as 137,823 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 404,998 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 102,257,400 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 56,572,600 recoveries and more than 2,211,800 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.