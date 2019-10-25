ISHD reports 2nd flu-related death of season

Indiana News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting the state’s second death linked to influenza.

The update comes just days after the state reported the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

According to a weekly report from the agency, both of the deaths are in the 65 and over age group.

Common signs of the flu include:

  • fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
  • headache 
  • fatigue
  • cough
  • muscle aches
  • sore throat 
  • runny or stuffy nose

The department recommends that anyone 6 months and older get a flu shot.

Click here to view the weekly report.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: