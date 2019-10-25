ISHD reports 2nd flu-related death of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting the state’s second death linked to influenza.
The update comes just days after the state reported the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.
According to a weekly report from the agency, both of the deaths are in the 65 and over age group.
Common signs of the flu include:
- fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
- headache
- fatigue
- cough
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
The department recommends that anyone 6 months and older get a flu shot.
