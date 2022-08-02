Indiana News

ISP: 1 dies in 2-vehicle crash in White County

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman riding passenger in an SUV died Monday morning after being struck by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Durango, according to Indiana State Police.

Monday just before 9:30 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Department and ISP responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East, police say. That’s about a mile southeast of the town of Brookston.

According to ISP, Roger Westerhouse, 70, from from Monticello was driving a 2020 Ford Edge westbound on County Road 1250 South. He stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 East, before continuing through the stop sign.

As Westerhouse was continuing through the stop sign, Shannon Lank, 50, from Brookston was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango on County Road 100 East striking the passenger side of Westerhouse’s SUV, continuing into the field on the southwest corner of the intersection, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof, police say.

According to ISP, Lank’s SUV was also in the field on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Frist responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but Mary Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, died at the crash scene, police say.

According to ISP, both drivers were taken to a Lafayette area hospital with unknown conditions.