ISP: 2 dead after murder-suicide in southern Indiana; 1 other man injured

An Indiana State Police patrol car on the sight of an attempted murder-suicide in Harrison County in southern Indiana on June 21, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

LACONIA, Ind. (WISH) — A man and woman died and another man was shot in the arm Friday evening in an attempted murder-suicide in southern Indiana near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

Indiana State Police identified the two who died as Donald Weaver, 84, and Virginia Scofield, 82. The third person, 56-year-old Marion Young, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say Young was Scofield’s son, but didn’t specify the relationship between Weaver and the other two.

State police say troopers, along with Harrison County law enforcement, were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Mosquito Creek Road around 6 p.m. Friday. That area is in southern Harrison County, near Laconia along the Indiana-Kentucky border.

When they arrived, they found Marion Young, who had run to a neighbor’s home to report the shooting. Young had been shot in the arm and was said to be in nonlife-threatening condition.

Harrison County officers tried to contact any other people at the home where the shooting happened, but didn’t receive a response. Officers eventually found Weaver and Scofield lying outside the back door.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Young and Weaver got into a verbal fight earlier in the evening. Young walked out of the house when Weaver followed after him with a handgun, shooting him in the arm.

After Young ran to the neighbor’s house, police say more gunshots were heard from the home. Investigators say they believe that is when Scofield was shot and killed, and when Weaver died by suicide.

Indiana State Police say detectives are still gathering information on the shooting and initial argument.

