ISP: 2 people dead, officer hurt in Harrison County shooting

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed and a police officer was hurt Monday after police and other drivers stopped to help someone whose car had broken down in Harrison County.

At around 9:30 p.m., an officer with the Palmyra Police Department was dispatched to the 12000 block of SR 135 to help the driver of a Ford Escape that was stopped in the middle of the road, according to Indiana State Police. That’s just north of Mauckport and about one mile from the Indiana-Kentucky state line.

Police identified the driver of the Escape as 31-year-old Justin Moore, of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Just as the Palmyra officer arrived, two people looking to help Moore pulled up in a pick-up truck.

Within seconds of exiting their vehicles, shots were fired, ISP says.

Moore and one of the drivers who stopped to help, 24-year-old Tyler McClanahan, of Corydon, were killed. Efforts to save the two men were unsuccessful.

The Palmyra officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

State Police have not said how many guns were involved in the shooting, how many shots were fired, or who fired the shots.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.