Indiana News

ISP: 3 dead, 2 hospitalized after car crash on Indiana Toll Road

An Indiana State Police logo on the door of a State Police cruiser.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead and two others injured following a car crash Sunday evening on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

At 7:55 p.m. Sunday, police dispatch were receiving calls of a serious crash on the Indiana toll road near mile marker 67.6 involving two cars that had eastbound lanes blocked.

Preliminary investigations by state trooper indicated that a white SUV was traveling westbound when it struck a deer. The white SUV then crossed the center median and crashed into a black Ford pick up truck that was traveling east bound, according to a press release.

Both the driver and passenger of the white SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black Ford pickup and backseat passenger were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious inquiries. The front seat passenger in the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound lanes remain closed for further investigation and removal of the cars.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.