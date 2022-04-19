Indiana News

ISP: Alcohol believed to be factor in 19-year-old woman’s fatal crash

PALMYRA, Ind. (WISH) — Police investigating a fatal crash in Harrison County believe alcohol was a factor.

Indiana State Police say 19-year-old Samantha Ann Riley of Corydon was killed in a crash Monday evening.

Police were called to State Road 135 near Green and Catherine streets in Palmyra around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say Riley was traveling northbound on State Road 135, went left of center, over-corrected, slid sideways, up an embankment, into mailboxes, into the steps and railing of a house, then into a tree after going airborne.

Police say Riley was the only person in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

IPS says the crash remains under investigation.