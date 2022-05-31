Indiana News

ISP: Arkansas man with meth arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an Arkansas man fled from officers and stole a vehicle before being arrested.

On Monday, a police pursuit ended with an Arkansas man, Mario Rodriguez, arrested after he avoided his arrest, stole a car and led officers on a chase.

Indiana State Police say an off-duty trooper was northbound on I-65 in Clark County when he saw Rodriguez walking away from his disabled car near the northbound rest park. The trooper stopped to assist him until Rodriguez started to run away.

Police say Rodriguez got into an unlocked car but got out when the trooper caught up to him and attempted to arrest him.

Rodriguez broke free from the trooper as he was trying to handcuff him and escaped into a wooded area near the east side of the interstate.

A property owner called 911 when he saw a man that matched Rodriguez description was sitting on his back porch. Rodriguez fled from police again and stolen a silver Nissan from a nearby resident.

A few moments after, a Scott County deputy spotted the car heading eastbound towards U.S. 31 and notified nearby police.

Officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office brought out struck stop stop sticks that flattened two tires but Rodriguez kept going.

He continued southbound on U.S. 31, driving at high speeds and veered towards oncoming traffic. Another trooper was able to bring him to a stop on the side of the road.

He was taken into custody and arrested on the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle – level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement – class A misdemeanor (two counts)

Theft of a motor vehicle – Level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine – level 6 felony

Criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle – level 6 felony

Reckless driving – class A misdemeanor

Rodriguez was taken into custody and is being held at the Clark County Jail.