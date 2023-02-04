Indiana News

ISP: Armed man shot, killed during SWAT team arrest in North Vernon

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police.)
by: Divine Triplett
NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Jennings County, police say.

Around 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police say a SWAT team was sent to arrest 29-year-old Devin Lark of Seymour in the 4000 block of West County Road 175 North. That’s in a rural residential area.

Police say Lark was wanted for multiple felonies. When police arrived, they say Lark left the scene on foot.

After police ran after Lark, police say Lark pulled out a handgun and refused to drop it. Police then fired a single shot at Lark.

After the shot was fired, police say Lark was taken to a hospital where he died.

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police.)

