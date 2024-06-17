ISP Durangos sidelined by oil cooler issue; dozens of patrol vehicles defective

Dozens of Indiana State Police patrol vehicles were sidelined after an oil cooler issue caused multiple mechanical failures. Each vehicle was expected to be out of commission for up to two months while the problems were resolved. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Indiana State Police patrol vehicles are in the shop for repairs after an oil cooler issue caused mechanical failures over the last year.

Indiana State Police said in a release Monday morning that the force began transitioning from Dodge Chargers to Durangos in 2023, and since then, has ordered 516 patrol SUVs. Only 219 have been placed out in the field.

In the last year, 39 Durangos, or 18% of the fleet, have been hit with mechanical failures caused by oil cooler issues. During May 2024, 15 SUVs were struck down by the failure.

ISP didn’t say what caused the oil cooler problem or what it does to the vehicle, but said they expect another 40 vehicles to have the same issue. “That means approximately $3.9 million of equipment may not be available for their intended use,” the release said.

The $50,000 Durangos will be out of commission for four to eight weeks while mechanics repair or replace the engines.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said in the release that the force’s vehicle situation is “precarious” and “unfortunate.”

“ISP has used Dodge as our primary police vehicle provider for the last decade-and-a-half, it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this precarious position,” Carter said. “We’re having to sideline brand new vehicles, losing out on their value and functionality… the citizens and taxpayers of Indiana are being shortchanged and deserve better.”

Carter spoke with a Chrysler representative but was not given a timeline on how long it would take to resolve the oil cooler malfunction.