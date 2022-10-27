Indiana News

ISP: Fatal crash on I-65 takes the life of 1 man

MONTICELLO (WISH) — Tuesday evening just before midnight a man was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before midnight, a preliminary investigation by an Indiana State trooper revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on I-65.

At the same time, a 2015 Volvo semi-truck and trailer driven by Barrera Salgado, 48, from Berwyn, Illinois was also traveling northbound in the left lane, police said.

The Toyota struck the trailer, went into the median, and struck the cable barrier.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a Lafayette area hospital were he was pronounced dead, despite life-saving efforts.

Salgado was uninjured in the crash.

There is no further information at this time.