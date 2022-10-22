Indiana News

ISP: Fatal crash takes the life of motorcyclist on State Road 25 near Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday after a man losing control of his motorcycle while driving on State Road 25 near Delphi, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just after 5 p.m., Carroll County 911 dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash northbound on SR 25 just north of Main Street, police said.

Officers with the Delphi Police Department and deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene.

ISP Crash Reconstructionist were requested to the scene to lead the investigation.

Preliminary investigation by troopers determined that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jerry Spegal, 52 from Camden was traveling northbound on SR 25 when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the median.

Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Carroll County Coroner pronounced Spegal dead at the scene.

Both northbound lanes of SR 25 were closed for approximately four hours for investigation and clean up, police said.