ISP: Father-son duo arrested in Peru; son says hands are ‘registered weapons’ after assaulting deputies

Kyle Gilland (left) and James Gilland (right) were arrested in the case. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say two sheriff’s deputies were assaulted while trying to arrest a father-son duo in Peru.

Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1200 block of N. Paw Paw Pike around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers and deputies were advised that they were dispatched for a custody issue involving an intoxicated man making threats to shoot people inside a home.

An ISP trooper arrived to find two deputies on the ground trying to place handcuffs on 41-year-old James Gilland. The trooper said he witnessed Gilland’s son, 21-year-old Kyle Gilland, punch the deputies in the face.

The trooper attempted to use a stungun on Kyle Gilland, but the probes became disenaged.

At that point, troopers say both father and son attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle. They were arrested at gunpoint.

Caged transport vehicles were brought to the scene. ISP says Kyle Gilland refused to get in, telling them he is a “three-time black belt and that his hands are registered weapons.”

ISP says no guns were located at the scene.

A man at the home, allegedly battered by Kyle Gilland, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Deputies were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

James Gilland faces preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement officers. Kyle Gilland faces preliminary charges of three counts battery with bodily injury, two counts of batter on a law enforcement officer causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and disorderly conduct.

Online court records do not currently list future court appearances for James or Kyle Gilland.