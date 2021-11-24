Indiana News

ISP investigating after Wabash County deputies shoot, injure man

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a deputy shot and injured a 51-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said that around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Wabash, Indiana.

Police said that after making entry into the apartment, a deputy reportedly spotted a 51-year-old man with what appeared to be a handgun.

A deputy fired at least one shot, hitting and injuring the man, according to state police.

The 51-year-old was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not provided.

Members from both the Wabash Police Department and Wabash County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search warrant.